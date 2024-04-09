Alcanza acquires Innovation Medical Research Center location outside Miami

Orlando-based clinical trials facilities network Alcanza Clinical Research has purchased a Florida site of Innovation Medical Research Center, the company announced in an April 9 press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Innovation has three centers, two in Florida and one in Houston. The one acquired by Alcanza is located in Palmetto Bay, Florida, an incorporated village south of Miami. The center runs phase 1 through 4 clinical trials for a wide range of therapeutic areas including women’s health, psychiatry, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology and infectious disease.

The Palmetto Bay center gives Alcanza “capabilities in a variety of high-growth therapeutic areas” in a location with “diverse patient populations,” Alcanza CEO Carlos Orantes said in the release. Palmetto Bay is about 48% Latinx or Hispanic; about a quarter of residents identify as multiracial, according to statistics from the Census Bureau.

The purchase marks Alcanza’s ninth acquistion in about three years. Most recently, in July 2023, the network purchased Accel Research Network and its 22 trial sites across the southeast U.S., which still operate under Accel branding. In total, Alcanza has 20 research units and another 16 sites that are integrated into specialty clinics, according to the company.