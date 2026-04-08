Akari locks arms with WuXi XDC to develop and manufacture novel ADC treatment

Oncology biotech Akari Therapeutics has announced a partnership with WuXi XDC, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development and manufacturing company, to accelerate Akari’s drug development and manufacturing.

Boston-based Akari is focused on ADCs with novel RNA splicing–modulating payloads, and its lead program, AKTX-101, targets metastatic urothelial cancer, according to an April 6 release.

In the release, Akari Therapeutics President and CEO Abizer Gaslightwala called the partnership a “major milestone” for the company and a validation of its technology.

Akari says its asset could expand second-line treatment options for urothelial cancer beyond standard chemotherapy. The company’s proprietary PH1 is a spliceosome inhibitor payload that works by disrupting RNA splicing within cancer cells, leading to cell death. AKTX-101 is expected to enter a phase 1 trial late this year or in early 2027.

WuXi XDC is a contract organization that specializes in bioconjugates, offering preclinical-to-commercial manufacturing services covering antibodies and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, and bioconjugate drug substances and products.

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“We believe we are the trusted and best partner to help Akari advance this first-in-kind RNA splicing–modulating ADC payload for use in its lead program, as well as in future ADC molecules,” said WuXi XDC CEO Jimmy Li, Ph.D., via statement.