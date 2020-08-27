After Icon, PPD and Syneos, Pfizer pens updated Parexel deal, a clean sweep of re-upped CRO deals

Pfizer has signed a new three-year deal with contract research organization Parexel, adding to its decade-long collab.

This is makes it four out of four for the New York-based Big Pharma, which has spent the few two months combing over and adding to its CRO pacts; first with Icon, then Syneos Health (the results of the INC Research and inVentiv Health merger in 2018), and the PPD.

All have been longstanding CRO partners for Pfizer, which has always relied heavily on outsourced trial providers, and now its adding Parexel to the list of re-upped CRO deal, with a three-year extension deal, with an option for an extra two years added in, to help the pharma with its trial and development work.

“Parexel will provide Pfizer clinical development services via full-service, hybrid and functional service provider (FSP) models across all therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, oncology, inflammation and immunology and internal and hospital-based medicines,” it said in a statement.

This echoes all of its other updated 2020 CRO deals.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue partnering with Pfizer in their mission to deliver break-through therapies for patients,” said Jamie Macdonald, CEO of Parexel.

“Pfizer’s mission aligns perfectly with Parexel’s focus on putting the patient at the heart of everything we do and we have seen positive results from this alignment over our long-term relationship. We look forward to continuing to work with Pfizer to advance their important clinical development programs for the benefit of patients.”

This comes as Parexel moved back to becoming a private company after its buyout from Pamplona in 2017 and with a new CEO in Macdonald, after its co-founder and major three-decade-plus veteran Josef von Rickenbach retired in 2018.