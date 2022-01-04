Aetion snaps up AI health data specialist Replica Analytics

Aetion, which offers a real-world evidence (RWE) data platform, has acquired artificial intelligence data specialist Replica Analytics for an undisclosed price.

The deal gives Aetion technology that produces synthetic, privacy-protected copies of real-world data that maintain the integrity and utility of source data. This new tech will allow the company to expand its knowledge of treatment pathways, safety and effectiveness and higher standards of care, the company said.

Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed. Aetion’s platform compiles and analyzes RWE from a range of sources to assess the safety and effectiveness of medical products.

“Our shared belief in rooting technology innovation in scientific rigor assure that together Replica and Aetion will accelerate the impact of RWE on improving access to higher quality, more affordable healthcare, globally,” Jeremy Rassen, Aetion’s co-founder and president, said in a statement.

The acquisition comes in the wake of Aetion being selected by the European Medicines Agency to support safety and efficacy research in Europe. Last year, the company announced a collaboration with the FDA to generate RWE on inpatient COVID-19 therapies.

The company hauled in $110 million in series C cash in May 2021, more than doubling its total venture funding to date.