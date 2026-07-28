Acrosian debuts as AI-focused biometrics CRO

The founders of contract research organization (CRO) Quartesian have reunited to form Acrosian, a CRO designed to be purpose-built for the AI era.

Rather than a traditional CRO that runs full-scale trial site operations, Acrosian plans to provide data management, biostatistics, statistical programming and medical writing services for biopharma and medical device companies, according to a release.

The new company unites Benjamin Jackson, Soumitra Chowdhury, MBA, and Vladimir Mats, Ph.D., who helped found CRO Quartesian in 2003, an organization that spanned three continents and hundreds of customers. Jackson will serve as chairman, Chowdhury as CEO, and Mats will be chief commercial officer for Acrosian.

Quartesian was acquired when Veranex debuted in 2021 as a medical technology company backed by Summit Partners. Along with medical device development company Ximedica and healthcare consultancy Boston Healthcare Associates, Quartesian became part of Veranex to emerge as a service provider to the medical technology industry.

Now, the leaders have joined forces again to build a new company that Chowdhury said in a statement is “designed for the era we’re entering, not the one we’re leaving.”

Acrosian looks to target emerging biotechs and global pharmaceutical companies. It will feature AI-augmented workflows validated by a GxP framework, with human accountability and security. The company says it aims to deliver its services with transparency regarding what the AI can and can’t do.

“The industry doesn’t need more AI claims,” said Yurii Kartashov, Ph.D., Chief Research & Development Officer at Acrosian, via release. “It needs confidence in how AI is implemented.”