Acquisitive Nexelis snaps up bioanalytical CRO AIT Bioscience

Canadian assay and lab testing company Nexelis has bought Indianapolis-based contract research company AIT Bioscience, broadening its geographic and services reach.

Laval, Quebec-based Nexelis makes its fourth buyout with the CRO move, snapping up the 25-year-old U.S.-based company that works as a bioanalytical laboratory with LC-MS and immunoassay testing capabilities.

Benoit Bouche, Nexelis president and CEO, said: “AIT Bioscience has a scientifically strong team and operates within a geography that we see as an attractive location for future growth. AIT Bioscience’s advanced testing capacity will help Nexelis further bolster its service offering in the bioanalytical segment and maintain competitive lead and turnaround times.”

This comes after a glut of deals for Nexelis, including its acquisition of Belgium-based immunogenicity and immune-oncology specialist ImmunXperts in March. It’s also penned a series a partnerships to support the development of COVID-19 and other vaccines and biologics with biopharmas, as well as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.