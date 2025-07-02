Why 'emboldened' activist investors are taking the fight to biotechs

Whether it’s drug developers being pressured to wind down or investors accused of trying to “strip mine” a company, shareholder meetings are increasingly becoming battlegrounds for the future of beleaguered biotechs.

This year has already seen Elevation Oncology and Essa Pharma come under sustained fire from activist investors—in the form of BML Capital Management and Soleus Capital Management, respectively—to persuade them to close their businesses and hand the proceeds over to shareholders.

Meanwhile, investor Trium Capital tried unsuccessfully to derail Acelyrin’s merger with immune-mediated disease specialist Alumis, and shareholder Deep Track Capital didn’t hold back in its criticism of Dynavax’s “misguided empire-building exercise” of pursuing external asset acquisitions.

Even the CEOs of Big Pharmas have come under fire. Activist investor Starboard Value has made no secret of its criticism of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla’s track record, while GSK CEO Emma Walmsley fought off attempts by Elliott Management in previous years to undermine her position.

Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health spinout Kenvue has become the latest magnet for activist investors, with both Starboard and TOMS Capital Investment Management looking to alter the company’s plans.

The story behind these disputes is often very similar. Activist investors grow a stake in a biotech or pharma until they feel they have the power to start influencing the company’s strategy—often with an eye to return as much cash to shareholders as quickly as possible.

The recent step-up in skirmishes between drug developers and their most vocal investors is reflected in the data—biotech was the most active sub-industry for activist investors in the first quarter of 2025, according to a recent report (PDF) by Sodali. The corporate advisory firm monitors 40 of the top activist investors and noted that 31 of these entities had a stake in the biotech sector, compared to 27 that had a foothold in the application software space and 16 that were dabbling in pharmaceuticals.

In fact, Sodali has seen a “general increase” in activists acquiring stakes in various healthcare-focused companies, including biotechs and pharmas, according to Jason Black, head of analytics international at the firm.

“Out of all the industries, it seems like healthcare has generally been on an upward trend over the last 12 months or so,” Black told Fierce.

He suggested this uptick in activist investor interest in healthcare companies could be driven by “a sense that it's an undervalued sector in general.”

Black pointed to the D. E. Shaw Group, the biggest single activist investor in biotech, which has accrued stakes in more than 140 companies.

“That doesn't mean they're taking activist positions in 140 companies, but it's a pretty significant portfolio to have in that sector,” Black said. “To me, it looks like it's a sector decision to be investing there for whatever reason it might be. And if they can influence share price in some way—then they will.”

Tom Quincey, a partner in the corporate department of law firm Baker McKenzie, said investor activism across the world has “been on the rise in recent years,” with 2024 seeing the most engagement from activist investors since 2018 and the trend continuing into this year.

“Healthcare, which captures biotech and other healthcare companies, is in the top three sectors being targeted in Q1,” he told Fierce in an interview.

Quincey suggested that one of the reasons activists appear “more emboldened” at the moment could be “the lack of, or at least the reduction in, M&A activity.”



Looking to "extract or increase value"

