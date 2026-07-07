Whitehawk swoops in for five ADCs via development deal with China's Biocytogen

Biocytogen and Whitehawk Therapeutics are joining forces to develop bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) using Biocytogen's proprietary discovery platform.

Whitehawk will evaluate five Biocytogen-supplied bispecific antibodies and will have the option to advance any resulting ADC candidates as part of Whitehawk's pipeline. The deal includes an upfront and potential milestone payments coming Biocytogen's way, although the July 7 release did not disclose the details.

Biocytogen's RenLite platform is designed to discover, screen and optimize bispecific antibodies for diverse target combinations, and the collaboration aims to identify ADC candidates with differentiated targeting profiles.

“This collaboration further expands the application of Biocytogen’s fully human bispecific antibodies in ADC development,” Biocytogen CEO Yuelei Shen, Ph.D., said in the release. “We look forward to supporting the efficient advancement of multiple programs by contributing high-quality antibody molecules and integrated research capabilities to identify differentiated therapeutic candidates.”

China-headquartered Biocytogen has extensive experience helping biotechs discover and develop ADCs, including a $400 million biobucks deal with Ideaya and a pact with Sotio worth up to $326 million, both signed in 2024.

Whitehawk CEO Dave Lennon, Ph.D., said the company expects to have new ADC INDs in the next 12-24 months. “Biocytogen’s established platform provides a robust framework for exploring this modality in combination with our ADC platform,” Lennon said in the release.

Aadi Bioscience became Whitehawk last year after pivoting from a commercial-stage biopharma to a preclinical biotech. At the time, the company announced its “evolution and focus on accelerating its portfolio of ADCs with speed, agility and precision.”

New Jersey-based Whitehawk already has three ADCs licensed from WuXi Biologics and the Chinese biotech Hangzhou DAC, under a deal announced at the end of 2024 that included a $44 million upfront payment.