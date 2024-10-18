Biotech

Where are they now? Catching up with past Fierce 15 honorees

By Ayla Ellison, Gabrielle Masson Oct 18, 2024 9:39am
At this year’s Fierce Biotech Summit in Boston, we caught up with leaders in the biotech industry who have been recognized as past Fierce 15 honorees. 

These private biotechs have made significant contributions to their field, and their groundbreaking work is shaping the future of the industry.

Fierce Biotech’s Gabrielle Masson sat down with Liang Schweizer, Ph.D. founder, chairperson and CEO of HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Adam Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Scorpion Therapeutics; and Debanjan Ray CEO of Synthekine. 

In this week’s episode of “The Top Line,” these leaders share their insights, experiences, and visions for the evolving biotech landscape.

