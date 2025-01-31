What to expect from the biotech IPO market in 2025

During a panel discussion at this year’s Fierce JPM Week—which took place alongside the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco—industry experts broke down what it takes to pull off a successful biotech IPO in the current market.

This week’s episode of The Top Line dives into the discussion, featuring Fierce Biotech’s Gabrielle Masson as moderator, joined by Septerna CEO and co-founder Jeffrey Finer, M.D., Ph.D.; Rapport Therapeutics Chief Financial Officer Troy Ignelzi; Sofinnova Investments General Partner Maha Katabi, Ph.D.; and Morgan Stanley Executive Director Chirag Surti. In their wide-ranging conversation, the industry leaders spoke about the types of biotechs that debuted on the public market in 2024, the keys to success for an effective IPO and what to expect from the market heading into 2025.

