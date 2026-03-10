Voyager pauses Alzheimer's program just 8 months after unveiling asset

Voyager Therapeutics has hit pause on a preclinical Alzheimer’s disease program just eight months after unveiling the asset.

The neurology biotech announced back in July 2025 that it was adding a new wholly owned program to its pipeline aimed at modulating the expression of apolipoprotein E (APOE). Voyager described APOE as the strongest risk factor for Alzheimer’s and explained that the APOE program used a blood-brain-barrier-penetrant TRACER capsid to deliver a bifunctional payload designed to decrease expression of APOE.

The biotech pointed to preclinical studies it said showed a single injection of this TRACER capsid resulted in “significant reductions” of APOE4 in the brains of mice.

At the time, Voyager’s CEO Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., described APOE as one of the “three most-promising targets” for Alzheimer's. Voyager already had programs in the works aimed at the other two targets: tau and amyloid.

Voyager had been planning to present early data from the APOE program at a scientific meeting in 2025. But, eight months after unveiling the program, the company is having second thoughts.

As part of its full-year earnings release yesterday, Voyager said it is pausing development of the APOE program to “prioritize more advanced programs.”

The decision was not triggered by any data from the program, according to Voyager, which said the evidence to date had “demonstrated dose dependent APOE4 protein reduction and APOE2 protein expression in murine studies while maintaining total APOE at physiological levels.”

The company described 2025 as a “pivotal year” for its tau-focused Alzheimer’s work. This involved completing enrollment in a phase 1 study of its anti-tau antibody VY7523 as well as gearing up to enter its tau-silencing gene therapy VY1706 for human trials.

Massachusetts-based Voyager entered 2026 with $201.7 million in the bank. The company revealed in December it had jettisoned 30 employees as part of an evaluation of its workforce needs.