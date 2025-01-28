Versant launches another obesity biotech with $65M series A and 'clinic-ready' GIP antibody

Two months after launching Pep2Tango Therapeutics, VC firm Versant Ventures is unveiling another obesity-focused biotech in the form of Helicore Biopharma.

Helicore has emerged from stealth equipped with $65 million from a series A funding round co-led by Versant and OrbiMed. The California-based biotech’s pipeline is headed up by HCR-188, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind directly to glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide (GIP), which Helicore describes as “clinic-ready.”

Further back in development is an incretin conjugate called HCR-488 that should begin preclinical studies as a monthly weight loss option in the second half of this year. Another potential incretin conjugate program, dubbed HCR-588, is unlikely to enter preclinical development until next year.

Targeting GIP has become one of the hottest tickets in the obesity space. Eli Lilly’s weight loss blockbuster Zepbound activates both the GIP and GLP-1 receptors, while Versant-backed Pep2Tango has a tetra-receptor agonist peptide targeting GIP among its pipeline.

HCR-188 is designed to target GIP rather than the GIP receptor. Helicore said it has already studied HCR-188 in combination with GLP-1 in preclinical models, with the results suggesting a greater loss of fat than lean body mass—a key goal of the next generation of obesity drugs.

“By antagonizing GIP in the periphery and blocking transit to the central nervous system, Helicore’s compounds may uniquely prevent GIP signaling in the brain, potentially restoring leptin sensitivity that may support increased satiety as well as reduced consumption and fat deposition,” the biotech explained in a Jan. 28 release.

“Current treatments, though impactful, often fall short of addressing the complex, long-term needs of patients,” Helicore CEO Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., added in a statement. “By targeting GIP directly, we’ve rapidly advanced a differentiated portfolio that may deliver superior treatment outcomes through enhanced efficacy, tolerability, and convenient dosing regimens.”

Longitude Capital and Wellington Management also joined in the series A round, and Helicore said it would take advantage of the protein engineering capabilities at Versant’s Ridgeline discovery engine in Switzerland.

“Helicore’s novel approach is backed by robust evidence and could offer cardiometabolic benefits alongside quality weight loss and improved tolerability when combined with GLP-1,” Carlo Rizzuto, Ph.D., managing director at Versant and a member of Helicore’s board, said. “This opens the door to reaching patient populations overlooked by therapies that focus solely on weight reduction as the primary marker of improvement.”