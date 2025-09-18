VectorY pens $1.2B biobucks pact to use Shape's capsid to deliver gene therapies into brain

VectorY Therapeutics has seen the shape of things to come—and it involves finding fresh ways to deliver its gene therapies into the brain.

The Dutch biotech has secured an exclusive option to evaluate Shape Therapeutics’ deep-brain-penetrating adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid, dubbed SHP-DB1, as a way to deliver VectorY’s own vectorized antibody payloads against three neurodegenerative disease targets.

In return, Seattle-based Shape could be in line for up to $1.2 billion in a combination of upfront and milestone payments. This includes up to $338 million tied to milestone payments for rare disease programs and up to $503.5 million for non-rare-disease programs—assuming VectorY takes up its option to license SHP-DB1—as well as tiered royalties should any candidates make it to market.

SHP-DB1 is a product of Shape’s platform for engineered AAV5-derived capsids, and VectorY pointed out that the asset has already demonstrated “enhanced ability to penetrate deep regions of the brain in non-human primates … thereby enabling IV delivery of genetic medicines to neuronal populations that are not accessible with conventional capsids.”

VectorY can already see the potential in using SHP-DB1 for help intravenously delivering its own preclinical programs, including VTx-003, an HTT and TDP-43 dual-targeting antibody being aimed at Huntington’s disease. The biotech also name-checked VTx-005, a discovery-stage Alzheimer’s disease asset as another potential beneficiary of the collaboration.

“The addition of Shape’s SHP-DB1 technology is a strategic fit with our mission to deliver transformative and disease modifying safe and effective therapies for devastating neurodegenerative diseases,” VectorY CEO Jim Scibetta said in the Sept. 18 release.

“We designated AAV5 as our capsid of choice … and are deploying an AAV5 capsid in our lead asset, VTx-002, a TDP-43 motor neuron (non-deep brain) targeting vectorized antibody for ALS, for which we expect to file an IND and CTA by the end of 2025,” Scibetta added.

VectorY isn’t the first drug developer to spy the potential for allying Shape’s capsids to its own platform. Roche has been working with Shape since 2021 in a collaboration focused on next-generation gene therapies for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and rare diseases, while Otsuka Pharmaceutical inked an eye-disease-focused deal in 2023.