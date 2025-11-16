VC Sofinnova ropes in €650M for biotech, medtech despite 'volatile' environment

After celebrating a 1 billion-euro-plus fundraising accomplishment back in March, European venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners is back in the spotlight with the close of another flagship fund.

Dubbed Sofinnova Capital XI, the 650 million euro ($750 million) fund will support the company's mission to identify promising early-stage biotech and medtech companies in both Europe and the U.S., the VC said in a Nov. 17 press release.

The funds are slated to help "pioneering" biopharma and medtech companies that are addressing "urgent unmet clinical needs," according to the release.

Various investor types chipped into the round, including sovereign wealth funds, "leading pharmaceutical companies," insurance companies, foundations and family offices, according to Sofinnova.

Sofinnova Capital XI "gives us the firepower to double down on early-stage opportunities and reinforces our uniquely collaborative, science-driven investment approach," Antoine Papiernik, managing partner and chairman of Sofinnova Partners, said in a statement.

The fundraiser, pulled together in a "volatile" environment, surpasses the initial target for the fund and shows the "strength of our model and the confidence our investors continue to place in us," Papiernik added.

Sofinnova Partners is already deploying the capital, having made some investments in a "few" portfolio companies, according to the release.

The close brings Sofinnova's total fundraising haul from the past year to 1.5 billion euros. Back in March, the company touted having raised 1.2 billion euros in the prior 12 months, including more than 1 billion euros in just a three-month span.

The Sofinnova Partners news comes just days after another European VC outfit, Medicxi, roped in a 500 million euro fund.