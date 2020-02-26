Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares in the red as skin disease test fails

Nasdaq
Vanda Pharmaceuticals' shares fell on the news its experimental skin drug tradipitant failed a phase 3 trial. (Nasdaq)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals is hoping to try again with an amended trial after its experimental skin drug tradipitant failed a phase 3 test.

The drug was being assessed to see whether it could help pruritus (itching) in patients with in atopic dermatitis. In an update Tuesday, it seems it couldn’t: “The EPIONE study did not meet its primary endpoint in reduction of pruritus across the overall study population,” the biotech said in a statement.

Vanda's shares were down 2.5% premarket on the news.

FREE DAILY NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to FierceBiotech!

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along every day. Our subscribers rely on FierceBiotech as their must-read source for the latest news, analysis and data in the world of biotech and pharma R&D. Sign up today to get biotech news and updates delivered to your inbox and read on the go.

But it did see a glimmer of hope, adding that the antipruritic effect of tradipitant “was robust in the mild AD study population.” The company will now amend its trial to treat these patients, which it says is around 60% of the U.S. atopic dermatitis population.

The company reckons it can still tease out a win by moving the goalposts and says the flop may be due to distinct underlying pathology of mild versus more severe forms of atopic dermatitis.

Analysts at Jefferies said that, given this, it will amend its second test, known as EPIONE 2, to focus on mild atopic dermatitis with pruritus. But the firm warned in a note to clients Wednesday morning: “While we like this targeted approach, we caution post hoc analysis nature and unclear regulatory pathway.”

Read more on
skin cells itching Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Suggested Articles

3D medical background with DNA strand
MedTech

Twist Bioscience nets $140M plus a slew of new DNA partnerships

Synthetic DNA weaver Twist Bioscience announced a handful of new collaborations this week amidst a $140 million raise from an underwritten offering.

by Conor Hale
Biotech

Third Rock, Tango decamp to Boston's Fenway neighborhood

Tango Therapeutics is ditching its digs in Kendall Square to move into a new building in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood. Third Rock is coming, too.

by Amirah Al Idrus
FDA
MedTech

FDA revises morcellator contraindications, limiting their use

The FDA has announced a series of actions aimed at limiting the use of power morcellators in gynecologic surgeries.

by Conor Hale