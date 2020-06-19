Using GSK and Dynavax tech, Clover kickstarts COVID vax trial, with data drop in August

After teaming up with GlaxoSmithKline and Dynavax early on in the pandemic, China biotech Clover Biopharmaceuticals has started trials of its COVID-19 vaccine and expects data in August.

The company said that the first participants have been dosed in its first clinical test this week, and is set up to assess its COVID-19 S-Trimer subunit vaccine candidate (SCB-2019). Topline safety and immunogenicity data are slated to be ready in two months.

But it’s already looking beyond this early test, with a phase 2b/3 vaccine efficacy test plotted by year-end.

The vaccine is based on Clover’s Trimer-Tag vaccine technology platform and comes from early deals with GSK and Dynavax.

Clover began work on a coronavirus vaccine at the start of the year when the virus appeared to be mainly contained in China, its native country. Clover entered the race to develop a vaccine on the strength of earlier work to develop recombinant subunit-trimer vaccines for HIV and other enveloped RNA viruses.

Animal data from those programs gave Clover confidence its platform for producing covalently-trimerized fusion proteins is applicable to COVID-19.

But to boost this, GSK in February lent its support to Clover’s efforts to test that hypothesis by handing over its AS03 adjuvant technology to the biotech, which incorporated the mix of squalene, DL-α-tocopherol and polysorbate into its preclinical tests.

GSK used AS03 in the Pandemrix vaccine it developed to protect people against a pandemic H1N1 strain that circulated in 2009 and 2010. Clover, like GSK before it, is looking to the adjuvant to boost the immune response triggered by its vaccine, thereby enabling it to provide protection using smaller amounts of antigen.

A month later in March, it also tapped Dynavax for its “technical expertise” and the company’s toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist adjuvant, CpG 1018, to support its vaccine work.

Clover’s phase 1 will now combine these two adjuvant systems, and is set up as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of SCB-2019 at multiple dose levels.

The study is being conducted at Linear Clinical Research in Perth, Australia, and will enroll around 90 healthy adult participants and 60 healthy elderly participants.

Joshua Liang, CEO of Clover and co-inventor of COVID-19 S-Trimer vaccine candidate, said: “We are pleased to achieve this significant milestone for our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as the entire Clover team and our collaborators around the world have been working nonstop since late-January on this important program for the world. More than ever, Clover remains focused on developing a safe, effective and accessible COVID-19 vaccine at a scale that could potentially impact the course of the pandemic globally.”

Clover’s approach is a different methodology being used by the frontrunners in the COVID vaccine race, namely the use or mRNA tech from Moderna, CureVac and Pfizer/BioNTech.

But whilst behing in the clinical race, Clover says the use of an adjuvant “is of particular importance in a pandemic situation since it can reduce the amount of antigen required per dose, allowing more vaccine doses to be produced and made available to more people.” It's also more of a known entity in vaccine development, given that no mRNA vaccines have ever been approved.