US biotech Hookipa retracts merger plans with UK company

By Gabrielle Masson Feb 20, 2025 1:34pm
After announcing acquisition plans at the beginning of 2025, immunotherapeutics biotech Hookipa Pharma has decided not to buy rare disease company Poolbeg Pharma.

Jan. 2, Hookipa inked a nonbinding agreement that would have created a merged company with Poolbeg via an all-stock transaction. Poolbeg was set to give up its listing on the U.K.’s AIM exchange and become a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Hookipa.

Now, however, Hookipa has called off the deal, according to a Feb. 20 release

Fierce Biotech has reached out to Hookipa and Poolbeg for further comment.

The initial proposal would have resulted in Poolbeg shareholders owning about 55% of the equity of the merged company, with Hookipa’s shareholders accounting for the remaining 45%.

However, those percentages were set to be immediately reduced because of a primary private placement fundraise of around $30 million that Hookipa organized to provide the merged company with enough money to advance its pipeline.

The canceled M&A move follows a rocky 2024 for New York-based Hookipa, a year that included layoffs after Roche walked away from a collaboration on its HB-700 program for KRAS-mutated cancers.

At the time of the January deal announcement, Hookipa’s HB-700 program was expected to deliver interim phase 1 data in the first half of 2026.

