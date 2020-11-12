UCB inks Handl buyout to boost nascent gene therapy unit

UCB has struck a deal to buy gene therapy startup Handl Therapeutics. The takeover, which was disclosed alongside a separate gene therapy collaboration, positions UCB to accelerate its push into genetic medicines.

In recent years, UCB has quietly built out its genetic medicine capabilities, buying Element Genomics for a small sum in 2018 while hiring gene therapy specialists and creating plans to refurbish an ex-Eli Lilly R&D site to support its aspirations in the area. Those efforts have been overshadowed by the big-ticket gene therapy deals struck by UCB’s peers but point to its interest in the space.

UCB stepped up its gene therapy expansion on Thursday with two deals. UCB has bought Handl for an undisclosed sum to gain control of technology platforms designed to facilitate the development of AAV gene therapy treatments for complex neurodegenerative diseases.

Handl was founded by Florent Gros, a Novartis veteran, and Michael Linden, an AAV expert who set up the Pfizer Genetic Medicine Institute in London. Working out of Leuven, Belgium, Handl has used the expertise and connections of Gros, its CEO, and Linden, its CSO, to identify and license technologies from Spain, Chile, the U.K. and Belgium.

The Chilean and Spanish academic centers that struck licensing deals with Handl put out statements about their work, disclosing an interest in treating diseases including Alzheimer’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Parkinson’s. Handl entered into a manufacturing contract with Novasep earlier this month, securing support as it wraps up ongoing IND-enabling studies and moves into the clinic.

As part of UCB, the Handl team will continue to work on that program and other projects from its base in Leuven. UCB’s international research teams will collaborate with the Handl group.

UCB disclosed the Handl takeover alongside details of a collaboration with Lacerta Therapeutics, a Florida-based AAV gene therapy startup. The deal gives UCB access to Lacerta’s pipeline of CNS gene therapies. Lacerta will handle research, preclinical and early process development, leaving UCB to focus on IND-enabling studies and subsequent manufacturing work and clinical development.