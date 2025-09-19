Two years after Carmot buyout, what’s next for Roche’s expensive obesity pipeline?

It’s been less than two years since Roche dove into the obesity space with its $2.7 billion acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics—but a lot has changed since then.

The bet on Carmot appeared to pay off back in May 2024, when CT-388, an injectable dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist picked up as part of the deal, was linked to placebo-adjusted weight loss of 18.8% at 24 weeks. The results suggested that the therapy could hold its own against the likes of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster Wegovy, which achieved 14.9% weight loss by 68 weeks.

It was only in recent months that the shine slightly came off the Carmot buy, when Roche revealed that it was already dropping a different asset from the deal, a long-acting PYY analog dubbed CT-173, despite having previously praised the drug’s potential.

“This is a very early-stage program ... and ultimately, when we bounced it up against our bar assessment, the criteria for developability and competitiveness just weren't there, and so we made the decision to terminate it,” Roche Pharma CEO Teresa Graham told investors at the time.

“Overall with our obesity portfolio, I think we still feel very confident that we have a potentially best-in-disease and highly competitive portfolio of products,” Graham added at the July event.

By that point, Roche had truly staked its claim in the weight loss arena, thanks to a massive $1.6 billion upfront deal to codevelop and co-commercialize Zealand Pharma’s long-acting amylin analog petrelintide.

Roche now has the financial commitment and the candidates to become a serious obesity player, but it remains to be seen exactly what approach the pharma will take. The drugmaker’s leadership will touch down in London on Monday for the company’s Pharma Day, and executives have previously hinted to Fierce Biotech that this will be a chance for Roche to lay out its obesity strategy in full.

One of the key questions is whether Roche will take CT-388 into phase 3 studies and, if so, what form this program will take. Speaking to Fierce in July, Graham said Roche was “right on the cusp” of moving forward with the GLP-1/GIP agonist.

Still, Roche could be forgiven for starting to have second thoughts about jumping into the obesity space with both feet. Recent months have seen Novo kick off a major restructure in the wake of underwhelming data for its next-gen obesity portfolio. Meanwhile, Pfizer has almost abandoned the field completely, while even current obesity frontrunner Eli Lilly found itself defending its oral GLP-1 weight loss data as being “as good as it gets” for a drug of this type.

When Graham spoke to Fierce—before this run of downbeat headlines—the Roche Pharma CEO sounded confident that combinations offer Roche a path to carving out its own corner of the increasingly crowded obesity space.

“Obesity is inherent in something like 200 other diseases,” she told Fierce in an interview at the company’s Swiss headquarters in July. “So the ability to actually look at where we believe our portfolio in combination with other drugs can really help address some of these comorbidities is one of the more exciting pieces.”

When asked about Zealand’s petrelintide specifically, Graham explained that she saw the drug’s potential growing among patients “looking for maybe different depths of weight loss or different tolerability profiles.”

Roche isn’t the only one who is optimistic about petrelintide’s potential. William Blair analysts said last month that the amylin analog is poised to “capture market share in the obesity space.” The first real test will be a readout of the phase 2b Zupreme-1 study, which is expected in the first half of 2026.

The analysts praised the decision to have Roche oversee manufacturing of petrelintide. The pharma recently broke ground on a $700 million plant in North Carolina that will be charged with, among other things, performing fill-finish duties for the company's injectable obesity drugs.

Then there’s the question of whether Roche will continue to splash the cash to further pad out its obesity portfolio. While obesity falls within one of the company’s five core focus areas, Graham wouldn’t divulge to Fierce in July where the pharma is looking for fresh deals.

“Clearly, within our five therapeutic areas, there are definitely places where we would like to bring in additional assets,” she told Fierce at the time.

Assuming Roche does reveal its long-awaited obesity strategy on Monday, it will be interesting to see how the key pieces of its weight loss pipeline fit together—and if there are any surprises in store.