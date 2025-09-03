Treeline reaps $200M series A extension, plucks first 3 clinical candidates

Treeline Biosciences has surfaced from secrecy, producing a $200 million series A extension and picking three ripe programs for the clinic. The extra cash brings the Massachusetts-based oncology outfit’s total funding to $1.1 billion, while the three development programs are the first the company has disclosed.

Treeline has launched phase 1 lymphoma trials for a BCL6 degrader called TLN-121 and an EZH2 inhibitor called TLN-254, according to the Sept. 3 release. The biotech has also launched clinical testing for a pan-KRAS inhibitor, TLN-372, in cancers with certain KRAS mutations.

TLN-121 and TLN-372 are both internally developed by Treeline, while TLN-254 was licensed from Hengrui Pharmaceuticals in 2023 for $11 million upfront and up to $695 million in potential milestones.

The biotech’s investors to date include AI Life Sciences, ARCH Venture Partners, OrbiMed, GV and KKR, among others.

Treeline expects to reap phase 1 data in 2026 and plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application for a fourth program early next year, co-founder and CEO Josh Bilenker, M.D., wrote in a separate Sept. 3 blog post. Treeline also has three other internal programs set to enter IND-enabling studies after those phase 1 readouts, according to the post.

“We aspire to create the next great enduring biopharma company,” Bilenker said in the release. “Our funding mandate has allowed us to recruit proven scientists, rigorously test assumptions and curate a pipeline from parallel discovery efforts. BCL6 and KRAS are formidable targets that required difficult chemistry and novel assay development. We hope these programs deliver for patients and create momentum for our next set of clinical entries."

Bilenker has experience building commercial biotechs, with his prior venture Loxo Oncology developing three approved meds before being acquired by Eli Lilly for $8 billion in 2019. After the acquisition, Bilenker became Lilly’s head of cancer R&D.

At Treeline, Bilenker’s partner-in-crime is Chief Scientific Officer Jeff Engelman, M.D. Ph.D., who co-founded the company and previously served as global head of oncology at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.

Treeline launched in 2021 with a series A led by Arch Venture Partners, GV and OrbiMed, but has kept a low profile since. In 2024, the tight-lipped biotech tapped 43 unnamed investors to raise nearly $422 million, the second-largest fundraising haul of the year behind only Xaira Therapeutics’ $1 billion launch.

In picking its pipeline programs, Treeline focused on two key features, Bilenker wrote in his blog post. The first, ligandability, refers to the understanding of how a drug candidate binds its target, while therapeutic index represents the asset’s pharmacology, efficacy and safety.

“‘Ligandability’ and ‘therapeutic index’ aren’t great elevator pitches,” Bilenker acknowledged in his post. “In a break with industry tradition, Treeline was not built around a platform or therapeutic area. We’re target pickers, assay scientists, drug engineers, computer scientists, and operations and clinical-regulatory professionals who’ve joined forces to solve hard problems together.”