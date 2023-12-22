Biotech

'The Top Line': The year in biotech

By Ayla Ellison, Annalee Armstrong, Gabrielle Masson Dec 22, 2023 7:00am
This week on "The Top Line," Fierce Biotech staff writer Gabrielle Masson and senior editor Annalee Armstrong look back at the year in biotech, which was defined by massive layoffs across the industry. They also discuss their favorite stories of the year, including an appearance from a popstar whose reputation precedes her. 

