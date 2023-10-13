'The Top Line': Unraveling Alzheimer's disease treatments and a look ahead

In this episode of "The Top Line," Fierce Biotech's Annalee Armstrong engages in a conversation with Howard Fillit, M.D., an expert in the field of Alzheimer's research and the co-founder and chief science officer at the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.

They delve into the pioneering work being done in Alzheimer's research, discuss the latest breakthroughs, and explore the ongoing efforts to combat this complex disease.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: