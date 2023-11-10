'The Top Line': A look at psychedelics and the next frontier of mental healthcare

In this episode of “The Top Line,” we explore the next potential wave of mental health therapy: psychedelics.

Fierce Biotech's Max Bayer sits down with Scott Aaronson, M.D., a seasoned clinician and psychiatrist with over 30 years of experience in the field. They discuss how psychedelics might be used in the treatment of conditions such as depression, substance addiction, PTSD, anorexia and more. They also examine the obstacles developers face as they advance their studies.

