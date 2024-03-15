'The Top Line': Inclusivity in psoriasis trials with Takeda

This week on “The Top Line,” we’re diving into the topic of diversity in clinical trials, examining both the progress made and the ongoing work needed to ensure inclusivity.

In this episode, Fierce Biotech Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong engages in a conversation with Karen Correa, Ph.D., Head of Global Clinical Operations at Takeda and Executive Sponsor of Trial Diversity. Correa shares her insights into why it's imperative for pharmaceutical companies to adapt and prioritize diversity in their clinical trials, while also discussing the initiatives Takeda has undertaken in this area.

