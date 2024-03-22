'The Top Line': A closer look at European biotech investment in 2024

This week on “The Top Line,” we explore the European biotech investment landscape.
Fierce Biotech’s James Waldron sits down with Maina Bhaman, a Partner at Sofinnova Capital Strategy, who provides insights into how investors are approaching the European biotech sector.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
- 'The fundamentals are really strong': Why investors are staying loyal to European biotech in 2023
- 'Optimism' at Jefferies conference, but don't expect biotech IPO boost soon, says Sofinnova chair