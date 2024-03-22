Biotech

'The Top Line': A closer look at European biotech investment in 2024

By Ayla Ellison, James Waldron Mar 22, 2024 8:43am
The Top Line Sofinnova initial public offering venture capital (VC)

This week on “The Top Line,” we explore the European biotech investment landscape. 

Fierce Biotech’s James Waldron sits down with Maina Bhaman, a Partner at Sofinnova Capital Strategy, who provides insights into how investors are approaching the European biotech sector. 

To learn more about the topics in this episode: 

