Takeda scraps another phase 2 celiac disease therapy, narrowing pipeline to one

Takeda has dropped another celiac disease therapy from its phase 2 pipeline, leaving the company with just one shot at treating the condition.

The latest therapy to be abandoned, dubbed TAK-101, is a nanoparticle loaded with gliadin, a component of gluten, that is designed to reprogram the immune system so it doesn’t attack the intestines when a person with celiac disease is exposed to gluten.

The Japanese pharma licensed TAK-101 from Chicago’s Cour Pharmaceuticals in a $420 million biobucks deal in 2019. At the time, Cour already had some phase 2 data suggesting the therapy reduced levels of inflammation-promoting cytokines.

Takeda has since taken TAK-101 into a phase 2 study of 101 patients with celiac disease to see whether the drug can reduce gluten-related symptoms and immune activation. That trial wrapped up in January, and it sounds like the pharma was unimpressed by the results.

The company disclosed in its updated earnings documents that it has “discontinued development of TAK-101 based on an assessment of the program and available information.”

Celiac disease is a genetically linked condition in which eating gluten, a protein found in certain grains, causes the immune system to damage the gut. Symptoms vary, and there is only one treatment: a gluten-free diet.

Last year, Takeda dumped another celiac prospect in the form of zamaglutenase, also known as TAK-062. The pharma acquired the engineered glutenase enzyme in its $330 million buyout of PvP Biologics in 2020.

Despite its shrinking celiac strategy, Takeda still has another shot at treating the condition in the form of TAK-227, a TG2 inhibitor in phase 2 development that the pharma licensed from Zedira and Dr. Falk Pharma for the U.S. and certain other markets.