Takeda fronts $46M for 2nd small molecule collab with BridGene

Takeda has returned to BridGene Biosciences for another small-molecule collaboration—this time focused on immunology as well as neurology.

BridGene’s pursuit of undruggable targets is enabled by two core technologies. The California-based biotech uses covalent drugs to bind to targets and chemoproteomics to analyze interactions between small molecules and proteins in living cells. While most drugs form reversible bonds with targets, the history of covalent small molecules dates back to aspirin.

The latest deal will see BridGene uses its IMTAC platform to discover small molecule candidates against “challenging targets in immunology and neurology,” according to a Feb. 25 release. The release does not state how many targets may be looked at in total.

The companies will work together into the lead development stage, with Takeda holding exclusive rights to develop and commercialize any resulting drugs. In return, the Japanese pharma is handing over $46 million in combined upfront and preclinical milestone payments. Beyond that, BridGene could also receive up to $770 million in additional milestone payments, along with tiered royalties.

“The collaboration with BridGene underscores our commitment to pioneering advancements in neurology and immunology to transform patient care through cutting-edge science,” Takeda’s Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research Christopher Arendt, Ph.D., said in the release.

“By integrating BridGene’s IMTAC platform with Takeda’s scientific expertise, we aim to unlock a broader range of targets that have been considered undruggable, aligning with our core strategy in small molecule drug discovery,” Arendt added.

It’s not the two companies’ first time working together. Back in 2021, Takeda tapped up BridGene for a similar deal that saw Takeda hand over $120 million in upfront and preclinical milestones as part of a five-program collaboration initially focused on “targets that contribute to a disease phenotype that is believed to underlie neurodegenerative disease.” In 2023, BridGene received a “significant milestone” as part of the work.