Biotech

Servier pays $70M to polish Black Diamond's deprioritized solid tumor prospect

By Nick Paul Taylor Mar 19, 2025 7:53am
Black Diamond Therapeutics Servier solid tumor non-small cell lung cancer

Black Diamond Therapeutics has found a partner for its deprioritized solid tumor candidate. Five months after cutting support for BDTX-4933, the biotech has licensed the RAF inhibitor to Servier for $70 million upfront and up to $710 million in milestones. 

In October, Black Diamond concluded its attempt to push two cancer drugs through the clinic was stretching resources too thin and deprioritized BDTX-4933. The biotech, like many companies forced to make such decisions, said it would seek partners for the deprioritized candidate. Unlike many companies, Black Diamond actually found a taker.

Servier has secured a global license in return for the aforementioned upfront fee and development and sales milestones, plus royalties. Black Diamond began a phase 1 trial in patients with KRAS, BRAF and select RAS/​MAPK mutation-positive cancers in 2023 but stopped enrollment in the study in October.

The deal tees Servier up to kick-start development and advance BDTX-4933 across multiple indications, including non-small cell lung cancer. Through the first-in-human study, the French drugmaker could find the preliminary recommended phase 2 dose and generate early evidence of the safety, tolerability and efficacy of the candidate in patients with cancers that harbor BRAF, CRAF or NRAS mutations.

Related

Black Diamond reshuffles execs, drops phase 1 lung cancer drug to conserve cash

Servier sees BDTX-4933 as a potential best-in-class targeted therapy that is uniquely designed to target RAS and RAF alterations in solid tumors. Aberrant activation of RAF-RAS signaling can induce tumors, leading many drug developers to target the pathway. Despite the activity, Black Diamond identified a need for a highly CNS-penetrant RAF inhibitor that targets a broad spectrum of oncogenic conformations.

Paris-based Servier will now show whether BDTX-4933 can meet that need. The prospect will slot into a pipeline that skews toward oncology, a therapeutic area that accounts for almost 70% of Servier’s R&D spending. Servier had 16 solid tumor and blood cancer projects in clinical development prior to its latest deal.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Servier solid tumor non-small cell lung cancer Licensing deals Deals Biotech