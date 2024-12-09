The 2nd Dimension: VC raises $500M fund for entrepreneurs pioneering life sci, tech

It’s time to enter the second dimension.

VC Dimension has closed its second round, this time a $500 million fund for entrepreneurs that are “pioneering at the vanguard of life sciences and technology,” according to a Dec. 9 letter penned by the firm’s three co-founders: Nan Li; Adam Goulburn, Ph.D.; and Zavain Dar.

At the start of 2023, Dimension entered existence with an initial $350 million fund. Now, the company has secured an even larger sum for Dimension II, money that will go toward companies in all stages of medicine development across the world.

Since publicly emerging, the VC has established a research function designed to include emerging ideas and provide unbiased sounding boards for portfolio companies. The research focuses on biotech platforms, software infrastructure, lab tools, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization plus artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The three co-founders dub themselves as “the technologist contrarians within the broader life science category,” with the ambition of accelerating change, according to the Dec. 9 letter.

Dimension’s current portfolio includes molecular glue degrader-focused Monte Rosa Therapeutics and AI-drug discovery biotech Enveda Biosciences, among others.