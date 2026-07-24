Scribe records upsized $129M IPO to bankroll lipid-lowering genetic meds

Scribe Therapeutics has overshot its own expectations with an IPO that's set to bring in $128.7 million for the in vivo gene editing outfit.

Scribe is issuing 8.6 million shares—above the 7.1 million shares that the company had suggested on Monday. At $15 apiece, the biotech has also priced the shares, which will list on the Nasdaq today under the ticker “SCTX,” at the top end of the $13-15 range it had previously set out.

It means the company expects to bring in $128.7 million in gross proceeds from the IPO, compared to $96 million in net proceeds that Scribe had predicted earlier in the week. This haul would be boosted by a further $19.3 million if underwriters fully take up their option to buy an additional 1.3 million shares at the same price, according to a July 24 release.

Scribe emerged in 2020 with $20 million, a Biogen partnership and the backing of Nobel Laureate and CRISPR co-inventor Jennifer Doudna, Ph.D. Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D.—now Scribe’s co-founder and CEO—joined Doudna’s group to engineer new CRISPR molecules, eventually starting his own lab at the University of California, Berkeley, before transitioning his research into the startup Scribe.

The biotech’s lead candidate, STX-1150, is designed to silence the PCSK9 gene a known cardiovascular target that is already inhibited by approved cholesterol-lowering medicines such as Amgen’s Repatha and Novartis’ Leqvio. In its previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Scribe outlined its plans to spend $30 million to $35 million of the IPO proceeds on an ongoing phase 1 study of STX-1150.

That study recently launched in Australia and is enrolling patients with elevated cholesterol and increased risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Topline data should read out in the first half of 2027.

Scribe is getting into a field that recently saw significant innovation in the form of Lipfendra, a new medicine from Merck that just became the first PCSK9 pill to garner FDA approval.

Another $15 million to $20 million of the proceeds has been earmarked to take the APOC3-targeting therapy STX-1400 into the clinic and through initial readouts. A similar amount is expected to be needed for another preclinical asset dubbed STX-1200, which targets the LPA gene. Both STX-1400 and STX-1200 are being lined up for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

On top of that, Scribe suggested in Monday's filing that $20 million to $25 million will be needed to advance the rest of its pipeline, including its partnered programs, as well as “further development of next-generation gene editing technologies and assets.

Sanofi—which penned a $1.5 billion biobucks research pact with Scribe back in 2023—has agreed to purchase around $7.5 million of Scribe’s stock in a concurrent private placement, the biotech confirmed in this morning's release.

Biotech IPOs have taken off in recent months, a turnaround from last year’s lull. Kailera Therapeutics and Parabilis Medicines both broke industry records with their offerings earlier this year, while the likes of Braveheart Bio, BlossomHill Therapeutics and Latigo Biotherapeutics are queuing up to list on the Nasdaq