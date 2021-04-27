Sanofi to divest Pennsylvania R&D site, cut 75 employees

Sanofi will divest an R&D facility in Malvern, Pennsylvania, where investigational medical products are packaged and distributed as the French pharmaceutical giant undergoes a strategic transformation.

A spokeswoman for Sanofi confirmed April 27 that the Great Valley site will close by the end of September.

“With recent changes in Sanofi’s R&D portfolio, we’ve seen decreased activity at Great Valley and anticipate a continued decline,” said Sanofi’s Ashleigh Koss. “This was a difficult decision, and we plan to undertake this process responsibly and assist our employees with this transition.”

The closure will impact 75 employees at the Great Valley Research and Development Facility, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification posted on a Pennsylvania government website. The closure will begin June 30.

RELATED: Sanofi cuts 400 R&D jobs in Pennsylvania

Sanofi previously laid off several hundred employees at the site a decade ago, leaving a handful of clinical trial supply employees and support staff.

Koss said the company is now investigating other options for the site. Sanofi will continue to have operations in Pennsylvania at locations such as the vaccine R&D and manufacturing campus in Swiftwater.