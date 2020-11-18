Sanofi snags speedy review for Principia BTK drug, Pompe program

Sanofi’s rare disease programs are racking up speedy review tags. After scoring breakthrough and fast-track status from the FDA, the French pharma’s Pompe disease treatment grabbed a priority review tag, setting it up for an FDA decision next spring. The agency also fast-tracked rilzabrutinib, a BTK inhibitor Sanofi picked up in its $3.7 billion buyout of its partner Principia Biopharma.

People with Pompe disease have mutations in the GAA gene, which stops them from making enough of an enzyme of the same name. With too little of this enzyme, their calls can't break down a complex sugar called glycogen into the simple sugar glucose. The glycogen buildup then causes tissue damage, particularly in the muscles, including heart muscle and the muscles that support breathing. RELATED: Sanofi goes all in on Principia, paying $3.7B to take full control of late-phase MS asset Sanofi's Pompe program, avalglucosidase alfa, is an enzyme replacement therapy designed to boost the delivery of GAA enzyme to muscle cells. Its FDA submission is based on a phase 2 trial in patients diagnosed as infants and a phase 3 study comparing the treatment to the standard of care, alglucosidase alfa, in patients with late-onset disease.