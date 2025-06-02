Sanofi pays $15M for another STAT6 degrader from fruitful Nurix collab

Sanofi’s collaboration with Nurix is continuing to bear fruit, with the French pharma securing its second protein degrader program from the biotech in a matter of months.

This time, Sanofi is making a $15 million upfront payment for the rights to NX-3911, a signal transducer and activator of transcription 6 (STAT6) degrader that could potentially treat inflammation in allergic conditions. Over time, Nurix could be eligible for up to $465 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones as well as potential future royalties. The biotech will also retain an option to co-develop and co-promote the drug in the U.S.

“Using our DEL-AI platform, we identified novel DEL-derived chemical matter from which we developed, together with Sanofi, a potential best-in-class STAT6 degrader, NX-3911, which achieves rapid and complete STAT6 degradation,” Nurix Chief Scientific Officer Gwenn Hansen, Ph.D., explained in a June 2 release.

“NX-3911 is a potent, selective, orally administered degrader of STAT6 that shows robust efficacy in multiple preclinical models of atopic dermatitis and asthma, demonstrating anti-inflammatory efficacy in animal models equivalent to a STAT6 gene knockout,” Hansen added.

Sanofi paid $55 million to partner with the biotech in 2019 and handed over a further $22 million to expand the collaboration one year later. Sanofi extended the deal again last year to cover another STAT6 degrader, and, two months ago, the French pharma paid out $15 million for the rights to a once-undruggable transcription factor.

The various buy-ins from Sanofi mean Nurix has already done well out of the partnership—pocketing $127 million in proceeds to date.

Nurix has built an internal pipeline on a platform for identifying agents that use E3 ligases to drive the degradation of targets. Like other developers of protein degraders, Nurix pitches its technology as a way to go after targets that have been considered undruggable, for example, because they lack viable binding sites.

“This is the second license extension of a Nurix autoimmune disease program by Sanofi in the last 90 days, highlighting the power of our proprietary DEL-AI drug discovery platform to fuel the discovery of novel medicines to a range of therapeutically important targets like STAT6,” Nurix’s CEO Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., said in this morning’s release.

“Notably, our STAT6 program also includes additional differentiated discovery-stage assets, which could represent an additional product opportunity within our Sanofi collaboration,” Sands added.

Partnerships have helped Nurix build a cash cushion that stood at more than $600 million at the end of November 2024. The biotech is using the money to advance a pipeline led by NX-5948, a BTK degrader that is on course to enter trials this year to support approval in chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

STAT6 is a key nodal transcription factor that selectively mediates downstream IL-4 and IL-13 signaling, which drives type 2 inflammatory diseases like asthma, atopic dermatitis and allergies.

Sanofi’s interest in the target isn’t limited to Nurix. Back in 2023, the Paris-based pharma paid $125 million upfront to Recludix Pharma in a pact centered around a preclinical STAT6 inhibitor.