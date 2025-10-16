Sanofi inks $500M deal with Evoq for next-gen autoimmune tech

University of Michigan spinout Evoq Therapeutics has struck its third major partnership with a biopharma powerhouse, signing on with Sanofi in a deal worth up to $500 million.

Without revealing how much is included upfront, the companies said the package includes potential preclinical, development and sales milestones on top of tiered royalties on product sales. They will combine on research activities, with Sanofi taking control of development and commercialization efforts worldwide.

The deal gives Sanofi access to Evoq’s NanoDisc platform, which uses synthetic high-density lipoprotein particles that are loaded up with genetic material from individual patients, delivering antigens that restore immune tolerance to counteract autoimmune disorders such as celiac disease, Type 1 diabetes, myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody disease, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Sanofi did not specify which disorders it is targeting in the partnership.

“Sanofi's know-how in autoimmune disease and leadership in immunology will bring clinical development expertise and commercial presence thereby making Sanofi a highly credible and attractive partner for our technology, uniquely positioned to deliver breakthrough efficacy and convenience for patients,” David Giljohann, Ph.D., CEO of Evoq, said in a release.

In 2023, Evoq inked a similar deal with Gilead Sciences worth up to $658.5 million, with the companies collaborating on preclinical work to develop treatments for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Gilead would then take the reins in clinical development and commercialization.

In 2021, Amgen partnered with Evoq in an agreement for $240 million-plus which concluded last year.

NanoDisc technology has been engineered to selectively target dendritic cells (DCs) throughout the body, first in the lymph nodes, then the liver, spleen and other tissues where DCs reside, Evoq explains on its website. This comprehensive coverage enhances the desired immune response with up to 30 times greater effectiveness versus other methods, the company added.​​

Another advantage is that Evoq's therapy is delivered through subcutaneous injection as opposed to IV injections.