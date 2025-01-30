Sanofi cuts programs tied to multibillion-dollar deals from pipeline

Sanofi has removed (PDF) a clutch of programs from its clinical pipeline, scratching out entries for its late-phase BTK inhibitor and phase 1 prospects linked to the multibillion-dollar takeovers of Ablynx, Principia Biopharma and Synthorx.

The French drugmaker added the BTK inhibitor tolebrutinib to its pipeline by acquiring Principia for $3.7 billion. Facing down skepticism, Sanofi guided the asset to mixed phase 3 data last year, with the win in one form of multiple sclerosis offset by failures in another form of the disease. The company removed the relapsing multiple sclerosis program from its pipeline but plans to file for approval in another setting.

Sanofi removed three assets from its phase 1 pipeline. Pegenzileukin, the IL-2 candidate Sanofi picked up through its $2.5 billion takeover of Synthorx, was one of the assets affected by the clearout. The molecule suffered a setback in 2022, triggering a 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) impairment, but Sanofi kept going.

The drugmaker began a phase 1/2 program in 2023 to optimize the dose schedule for the treatment of solid tumors. Sanofi listed the study of the candidate, which is also called SAR444245 and THOR-707, in “cancer, in combination” among the programs removed from phase 1 in the fourth quarter.

The other two early-phase removals affected nanobodies, the platform technology Sanofi acquired in its 3.9 billion euro ($4.1 billion) takeover of Ablynx. One of the removed drug candidates, SAR445611, is an anti-CX3CR1 nanobody that Sanofi was developing in an inflammatory indication. The second jettisoned molecule is SAR444200, a GPC3-based nanobody T-cell engager that Sanofi was testing in solid tumors.

"Sanofi continues to prioritize our pipeline to focus on medicines and vaccines that deliver the greatest value for patients," a company spokesperson told Fierce Biotech in an emailed statement. "That's why we've made the decision to discontinue these select programs where we believe we cannot deliver meaningful value to patients."

Sanofi disclosed the removals alongside the progress of other molecules. SP0202 advanced into phase 3, furthering Sanofi’s push to bring the SK bioscience-partnered 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate to market. Sanofi recently agreed to pay 50 million euros ($52 million) upfront to expand its pneumococcal vaccine collaboration with SK.

When it comes to dealmaking this year, Sanofi's CFO François Roger said the French pharma would be looking out for companies in the value range of 2 billion euros to 5 billion euros.

“We will continue to explore external growth opportunities to strengthen our four existing therapeutic areas and potentially cover white spaces,” Roger said on an earnings call with analysts this morning. “We don't feel any pressure to go crazy on M&A and BD, so we will remain very disciplined while having the opportunity to compliment whatever we have in our pipeline.”

Editor's note: This article has been updated with a statement from Sanofi.