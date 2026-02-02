Roche's return to RNA continues with $1.7B deal for Sanegene program

Roche is continuing its return to the RNA space by paying $200 million for the worldwide license to one of SanegeneBio’s programs.

The companies didn’t specify which indication the program is focused on, only disclosing that it is derived from Sanegene’s RNAi platform. The Boston-based biotech will be responsible for early development activities before Roche’s Genentech unit takes over for clinical development and commercialization activities.

In return, Sanegene will receive the $200 million upfront payment and could be in line for up to $1.5 billion in development and commercialization milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on sales.

“Entering into this agreement with Genentech marks another important milestone for our innovative and differentiated RNAi chemistry and delivery platforms,” Sanegene CEO Weimin Wang, Ph.D., said in the Feb. 2 release. “We are delighted to work with a global scientific leader to continue delivering effective and life-changing therapies for patients worldwide.”

Sanegene—which, as well as in Boston, has R&D outposts in Shanghai and Suzhou, China—is already working on a clutch of its own metabolic-focused RNA meds, headed up by a clinical-stage angiotensinogen-targeting siRNA for which China’s Innovent has scooped up the Asia rights.

The biotech has also attracted other Big Pharma interest in recent months, with Eli Lilly penning a $1.2 billion biobucks deal in November to help pinpoint cardiometabolic RNAi medicines at the correct tissues.

Roche is no stranger to RNA meds, having pulled back from its R&D work in the space as long ago as 2010. But, four years later, the company acquired RNA-focused Santaris Pharma in a $450 million deal.

More recently, the Swiss pharma secured the ex-U.S. rights to zilebesiran, Alnylam’s subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic that targets liver-expressed angiotensinogen, and has taken the hypertension drug into phase 3 development despite some dubious data.