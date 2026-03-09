Roche's oral SERD flunks phase 3 trial in 1st-line breast cancer, raising questions of mechanism's limits

A phase 3 trial of Roche’s giredestrant in first-line breast cancer patients has missed its primary endpoint, tarnishing the record of a drug that hit the mark in adjuvant and second-line settings.

Last year, Roche reported phase 3 victories for its oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in a previously treated population of breast cancer patients and when used as an adjuvant in people with a certain form of early-stage breast cancer. TD Cowen analysts said in a note to investors in January that the adjuvant win could be interpreted as strongly suggesting first-line success for giredestrant.

Yet Roche reported Monday that progression-free survival (PFS) was statistically no better on giredestrant than on the active control regimen in the phase 3 persevERA trial. The study randomized people with ER-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer to receive giredestrant or the aromatase inhibitor letrozole in combination with Pfizer’s CDK4/6 inhibitor Ibrance.

Roche said it saw a numerical improvement in PFS. Adverse events on giredestrant and Ibrance were manageable and consistent with the known safety profiles of each individual treatment, the pharma added.

Despite the setback, Roche Chief Medical Officer Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., said in a statement that the company is confident in the potential of giredestrant to become a standard-of-care endocrine therapy in early and advanced ER-positive breast cancer. Roche has filed for FDA approval based on the second-line trial and plans to submit the adjuvant data to the agency in the coming weeks.

The Swiss drugmaker continues to test giredestrant in another first-line setting. While the failed trial enrolled endocrine-sensitive patients, the ongoing pionERA is targeting patients with endocrine-resistant breast cancer. The company expects to release pionERA data next year.

Roche’s failure raises questions about the efficacy of oral SERDs in first-line patients. AstraZeneca hailed a first-line win for its oral SERD camizestrant one year ago, but the trial used a novel design that switched patients to the drug candidate if a mutation was detected before disease progression. Another phase 3 trial testing camizestrant plus Ibrance as a first-line treatment is scheduled to deliver data this year.

TD Cowen analysts said front-line metastatic success would add meaningfully to the opportunity open to oral SERDs. Before Roche’s phase 3 flop, the analysts forecast giredestrant sales would hit 5 billion Swiss francs ($6.4 billion) in 2030. The analysts forecast camizestrant sales of $2 billion in 2030.

But this morning, Jefferies analysts said the phase 3 fail “challenges the more optimistic multi-$billion narrative that had rebuilt around giredestrant.”

“We expect this should completely reverse the positive momentum from late last year on positive readouts,” the analysts added in a March 9 note.