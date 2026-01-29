Repertoire adds Lilly to range of Big Pharma partners in autoimmune deal worth up to $1.9B

With three Big Pharma collaborations already under its belt, Flagship Pioneering spinout Repertoire Immune Medicines has picked up another—and its biggest yet—in a further validation of the company’s immune system decoding platform.

The next major drugmaker interested in what Repertoire has to offer is Eli Lilly, which has thrown down $85 million upfront and floated up to $1.84 billion more in biobucks to collaborate on potential tolerizing therapies for multiple undisclosed autoimmune disease targets, according to a Jan. 29 press release.

The tolerized treatments that Repertoire and Lilly are attempting to bring to the fore will be designed to restore immune homeostasis and provide patients with durable disease remission, while at the same time eschewing the broad immune suppression that characterizes most autoimmune treatments today.

Under the deal breakdown, Repertoire will spearhead work until development candidates are nominated, while Lilly will be in charge of clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities, should one of the partners’ tolerized therapies pass muster with regulators.

Aside from the $85 million Repertoire will receive upfront, the company could tack on up to $1.84 billion more by achieving certain development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on potential sales.

Lilly was no doubt enticed by the promise of Repertoire’s Decode platform. Developed over nine years, the technology is now both “industrialized” and “scalable,” Repertoire’s CEO Torben Straight Nissen, Ph.D., said in a recent interview with Fierce Biotech.

At its core, the platform characterizes all components of the immune synapse—or “controlling node”—of the adaptive immune system, the CEO explained. When an antigen-presenting cell enters the body, it provides epitopes to the immune system, and Repertoire, using its platform, can “determine experimentally any epitope on any class I or class II [human leukocyte antigen] that is presented by an antigen-presenting cell,” according to Nissen.

Repertoire then looks at the other side of the immune equation—T-cell receptors (TCRs)—to identify the TCRs that recognize epitopes on an antigen-presenting cell. Once those pieces come together, Repertoire’s platform can measure the effect of immune synapses on the phenotype of the T cell, “[a]nd that’s how we understand whether that interaction is relevant to disease or whether it’s just maintaining health,” Nissen explained.

“Stepping back from all of that, that allows us in autoimmune disease to find the class II HLA-presented epitopes that drive autoimmune disease, and that’s really been the big missing link,” the CEO continued.

Broad immunosuppression has been the go-to tactic in autoimmune disease treatment for many years, but that approach comes with considerable tradeoffs, such as high side effect burden and a lack of durable remission, Nissen said.

In contrast, the CEO figures Repertoire’s approach offers a potentially “much more efficacious way and safe way” to treat autoimmune disease.

The Decode platform has proven attractive to other formidable pharmas besides Lilly, with Repertoire’s other biggest collaboration coming in the form of a deal with Bristol Myers Squibb that was made back in April 2024. That team-up, which saw BMS offer $65 million upfront and pledge up to $1.8 billion in potential future payments, concerns co-development of tolerizing vaccines for up to three autoimmune diseases.

Separately, Repertoire and its Decode platform have also managed to bring Roche’s Genentech unit and Pfizer into their orbit, where the partners are working on T-cell-targeted medicines for autoimmune diseases and aiming to “identify and optimize” TCR bispecifics for prostate cancer, respectively.

Repertoire’s R&D calculus is slightly different in oncology, where the platform company is aiming Decode at tumor-specific epitopes, Nissen pointed out during the interview.

With a suite of Big Pharma partners now on deck, Repertoire is “not in need to raise capital,” Nissen said when asked about the company’s near-term funding strategy. The company is not currently planning an initial public offering, either. Repertoire will conduct a private round at some point in the future, potentially sometime in 2026, though the timeline is not set in stone, Nissen added.

As it stands, Repertoire boasts 85 “highly productive” employees and plans to keep its hiring numbers “flat” for the time being, Nissen said. “We’ve been able to maintain that same group of employees that can execute those partnerships,” he noted, adding that some of that core group of Repertoire staffers will now be shifting over to the Lilly agreement, as well.

Editor's note: This headline was updated on Jan. 29 at 7:24 a.m. ET to reflect the correct total potential deal value.