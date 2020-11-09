RemeGen grabs one of the world's largest ever biotech IPOs

Hong Kong
Hong Kong (Getty Images)

RemeGen has raised $515 million on the Hong Kong exchange in one of the largest biotech IPOs ever produced.

The largest to date in 2020, and one of the biggest after Moderna’s $600 million-plus IPO a few years back, the Yantai-based biotech in China will use its major cash haul toward its healthy pipeline of mid- to late-stage efforts.

This includes telitacicept and disitamab vedotin, both slated for approval within the next three to eight months.

SPONSORED BY BIOCLINICA

Case Study | Bioclinica Rescues a Study in Jeopardy with a Comprehensive Clinical Adjudication Solution

A company was facing major challenges in a global clinical trial program with 30 studies for an uncommon indication. Not only did they need to transition all ongoing clinical trials to the Bioclinica Clinical Adjudication platform for better analysis — but they also needed to do it within 60 days.

The former therapy is aimed at B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, with an initial focus on systemic lupus erythematosus, a condition that has seen its share of R&D setbacks, though a consistent series of research in recent years has buoyed hopes of a renaissance in the area.

Disitamab vedotin, meanwhile, works as an in-demand antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2 cancers, with a focus on gastric, urothelial and HER2-low-expressing breast cancers.

Further back in the pipeline, it also has a series of early-stage drugs working on fusion protein VEGFR/FGF in eye conditions including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read more on
biotech IPO pipeline Hong Kong RemeGen

Suggested Articles

Sanofi
Biotech

Sanofi, Alnylam’s hemophilia med fitusiran is on hold—again

Sanofi hit pause on the development program for fitusiran, its Alnylam-partnered RNA-silencing hemophilia treatment, thanks to new side effects.

by Amirah Al Idrus
blood test tube
MedTech

FDA greenlights first test for neutralizing COVID-19 antibodies

The diagnostic developed by GenScript is designed to provide a test result within one hour.

by Conor Hale
Duo and app on a smartphone
MedTech

Eko nets $65M to build home telehealth platforms

Eko secured $65 million to expand the use of its devices in clinics—and power the launch of an AI monitoring platform for patients at home.

by Conor Hale