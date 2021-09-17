Pyxis Oncology names new CMO to lead development of next-gen antibody-drug conjugates

Pfizer darling Pyxis Oncology will advance its lineup of next-gen oncology antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with the help of a newly-appointed chief medical officer.

ADC Therapeutics veteran Jay Feingold, Ph.D., will now lead Pyxis’ clinical developments to expand the ADC treatments, the company said Friday.

Feingold brings 20 years of experience in clinical development and medical affairs, including history of bringing hematology and oncology drugs to the market. Prior to Pyxis, Feingold was CMO and senior vice president at ADC Therapeutics as well as vice president of U.S. Medical Affairs. He has also previously served at Daiichi Sankyo and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals.

The appointment comes after Pyxis landed a $152 million series B funding round in April, which included Pfizer as an investor. With licenses from the New York Big Pharma, Pyxis is working to debut three next-gen ADCs to treat a range of cancers.

PYX-201 is intended for non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast and pancreatic cancers; PYX-202 will tackle small cell lung cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, hepatocellular carcinoma and neuroblastoma; and PYX-203 is for hematologic cancers like acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes and others.

ADC therapies are already on the market but can come with significant side effects and toxicity. Pyxis is trying to make more targeted therapies.