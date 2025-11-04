Publisher’s note: Questex acquisition supercharges Fierce portfolio with The Conference Forum, Versalinx Global Events

The Fierce network just got stronger.

Questex has acquired The Conference Forum and Versalinx Global Events, two highly respected organizers known for convening the leaders shaping clinical innovation, competitive intelligence, market research and the future of drug delivery. These new additions join the Fierce Healthcare & Life Sciences family, further expanding our reach in live events across fields including clinical development, competitive intelligence and commercialization.

Bringing The Conference Forum and Versalinx into the Fierce platform is a strategic step forward, not just for our business, but for the life sciences ecosystem we serve.

“These newly acquired companies significantly expand Questex’s Healthcare & Life Sciences portfolio and mirror our mission to bring buyers and sellers together in environments designed for learning, networking and business acceleration,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

What this means for the Fierce platform

For more than a decade, The Conference Forum has built research-driven programs that unite clinical leaders, drug development executives, patient advocates and investors. Their events, like DPHARM and PODD, are synonymous with forward-thinking conversations in clinical trial innovation, patient-centric design and drug delivery.

Their engaged audience of 100,000 qualified pharma professionals will now become part of the broader Fierce community, joining our 1.5+ million-member network of life sciences and healthcare professionals across media, research and events.

In parallel, Versalinx Global Events adds a powerful commercial and competitive intelligence layer. With its flagship Pharma Market Research Conference East and a portfolio of events in the U.S. and Europe, Versalinx brings a sophisticated audience of strategy, insights and commercial acceleration leaders to the Fierce ecosystem.

Both founding leadership teams will join Questex.

“Fierce has become a powerhouse across the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem—driving innovation, insight and connection,” said Rhiannon James, Group President, Questex. “By adding The Conference Forum and Versalinx, we are expanding our reach, deepening our impact, and accelerating our ability to serve every stage of the life sciences value chain.”

With The Conference Forum and Versalinx joining the Fierce family, we’re not just expanding our portfolio, we’re sharpening our edge. From the newsroom to the conference stage, Fierce is positioned to guide and convene the leaders shaping every phase of biopharma innovation. As the industry enters its next era of scientific and commercial acceleration, we’re committed to being the definitive platform where leaders connect, learn, and move the market forward.