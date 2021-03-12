Prometheus upsizes IPO, fueling chase of Pfizer in bowel disease

Nasdaq
Prometheus has earmarked $60 million for the development of PRA023 (Nasdaq)

Prometheus Biosciences has upsized its IPO, positioning it to reel in $190 million to bankroll clinical development of an anti-TL1A monoclonal antibody in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

San Diego-based Prometheus, which is partnered with Takeda, is built on a platform featuring a database and biobank licensed from Cedars-Sinai. Armed with the resource, Prometheus has built a pipeline led by an antibody that entered phase 1a late last year. The antibody hits the same target as Pfizer’s PF-06480605.

Pfizer has already put PF-06480605 through a clutch of early-phase trials and began a 240-participant phase 2b in ulcerative colitis patients late in 2019. Prometheus is well behind its larger rival but has reason to believe it can compete. Prometheus’ PRA023 binds to a different epitope and the biotech plans to use a companion diagnostic to identify patients with TL1A-driven disease.

Sponsored By Paraza Pharma

Choosing the Right Pre-Clinical Collaborative Research Organization (CRO)

Learn about the key factors that are essential to creating a collaborative and productive working relationship to advance pre-clinical drug discovery programs.

If the phase 1a generates favorable safety data, Prometheus intends to start further trials in the third quarter. A phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled trial in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis and an open-label phase 1b clinical trial in moderate-to-severe Crohn’s disease are in the works. Results from both studies are penciled in for the second half of 2022.

Prometheus has earmarked $60 million for the development of PRA023. The upsizing of the IPO, which was previously expected to gross around $150 million, will give Prometheus greater financial firepower as it moves PRA023 and earlier-stage assets toward the market. 

The preclinical pipeline is led by another IBD drug that targets a member of the TNF superfamily. Prometheus expects to file to study that drug in humans in the second half of next year. Several other programs are also moving through preclinical. 

Read more on
IPO inflammatory bowel disease ulcerative colitis Crohn's disease Nasdaq Pfizer