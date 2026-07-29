Processa acquires Vidya for potential BTK inhibitor rival to Novartis’ Rhapsido

Processa Pharmaceuticals has made a push into the autoimmune space via the acquisition of Vidya Therapeutics and its potential rival to Novartis’ Rhapsido.

The all-stock deal will secure Processa an oral BTK inhibitor, dubbed VT-7208, which the companies said has been “designed to overcome the efficacy and safety limitations of early-generation BTKi programs.” Vidya has already taken VT-7208 into phase 1 studies for food allergy, chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).

Under Prosessa’s ownership, the plan is to launch phase 2 studies in food allergy and CSU later this year, followed by a mid-stage RMS trial in the first half of 2027. Those studies are expected to read out in the second half of 2027, the first half of 2028, and the second half of 2028, respectively.

Florida-based Processa will finance this eventful clinical timeline with a $200 million private placement, which it also announced this morning, supported by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Janus Henderson Investors, RA Capital Management and others.

“We’re thrilled to have the backing of a stellar group of healthcare investors who see the value in Vidya’s VT-7208 and share our vision for where it can go,” said Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., founder and executive chair of Vidya.

“This transaction gives us the capital to evaluate VT-7208’s potential, running our food allergy, CSU and RMS programs in parallel rather than sequentially,” added Gujrathi, who will become a board director at Processa.

Vidya has been pitching VT-7208 as a next-generation, central nervous system-penetrant, covalent BTK inhibitor, pointing to phase 1 data that suggests it could be administered at lower doses than earlier BTK inhibitors.

Novartis’ Rhapsido became the first BTK inhibitor to secure FDA approval for CSU last year. As BTK plays an important role in mast cell degranulation and hence the release of histamine that causes hives, as well as in B cell-mediated autoantibody production, inhibiting BTK signaling is a way to tackle both the allergic and autoimmune types of CSU.

Phase 2 data for Rhapsido in food allergy have also looked promising, while phase 3 readouts in multiple sclerosis are expected this year.

Both Rhapsido and other BTK inhibitors have been linked to liver toxicity. In their release this morning, Processa and Vidya made a point of saying that VT-7208’s “selectivity profile was also designed to minimize off-target kinase activity, which Vidya believes may reduce hepatotoxicity risk relative to earlier BTKi’s.”

Securing VT-7208 marks a change in strategy for Processa, which had been prioritizing a cancer prospect called next-generation capecitabine after calling time on next-generation gemcitabine last year.

“This transaction with Vidya represents a compelling opportunity to create meaningful value for our shareholders through the acquisition of a differentiated, clinical-stage BTK inhibitor program with the potential to address significant unmet needs across multiple disease areas,” Processa CEO George Ng said in the release.