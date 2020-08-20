Trump accuses FDA of playing politics with last-minute COVID-19 plasma delay

President Donald Trump gives a speech on HRAs
President Donald Trump (White House)

As the months tick down before the November election, President Donald Trump is seemingly under increasing pressure to find vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

He has touted several unproved drugs as being potentially beneficial and, in recent weeks, has talked up convalescent blood plasma donated from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 by using their antibody-rich blood to help those still struggling to fight it off.

The idea in theory is sound, but trials to assess whether these donations actually help some of the sickest patients have not been conducted thoroughly enough for government scientists, including National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, M.D., Ph.D., and COVID-19 response leader Anthony Fauci, M.D., who say more data are needed to assess its worth.

Whitepaper

Humanized Mouse Models for Drug Discovery: The NOG Portfolio

Human immune system mouse models are leading to breakthroughs in a wide range of research applications. In this white paper, explore the NOG portfolio and the unique benefits of each model to determine the appropriate choice for your study.

Both want to see more data and better conducted trials and have warned against speeding up its use in the real world. The FDA had been prepping an emergency use authorization (also known as an EUA) for the treatment, but is now holding fire.

In a statement, the FDA said: “Although promising, convalescent plasma has not yet been shown to be safe and effective as a treatment for COVID-19. Therefore, it is important to study the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in clinical trials.”

Trump, speaking at a press conference Wednesday and having already been hit with blowback over his endorsement of other unapproved therapies, said: “You have lot of people over there [the FDA] that don't want to rush things. They want to do it after Nov. 3,” implying the reason was political and aimed at denting his reelection chances.

“I’ve heard fantastic things about convalescent plasma,” Trump told reporters. “And people are dying. And we should have it approved if it's good, and I'm hearing it's good.”

Trump added he was “going to check on [why the EUA was delayed]” after the conference.

Read more on
COVID-19 coronavirus regulatory Donald Trump Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Suggested Articles

molecule
MedTech

AI’s hunt for the molecule to stop COVID-19

AI is very good at finding patterns within very large datasets, but for a disease like COVID-19, where should drug developers start?

by Conor Hale
Drive thru coronavirus testing
MedTech

FDA authorizes its 3rd coronavirus antigen test

The FDA has authorized its third antigen test for the novel coronavirus, designed to provide fast and cost-efficient results at the point of care.

by Conor Hale
Wall Street sign
Biotech

Inhibrx pulls off $119M IPO on its 2nd go-around

Inhibrx raised $119 million in its IPO, which will support phase 1 studies for antibody candidates in development for cancer and a rare disease.

by Amirah Al Idrus