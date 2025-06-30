Pfizer expands AI-powered small-molecule discovery collab with XtalPi

Pfizer has added another chapter to its long-running drug discovery collaboration with Chinese tech startup XtalPi, this time upgrading their molecular modeling work.

The aim is to help “grasp Pfizer's rapidly expanding small molecule chemical space, with the goal of delivering accurate predictive tools with significantly improved throughput,” XtalPi explained in a June 30 release.

XtalPi was founded in 2014 by a group of quantum physicists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the company has since expanded to encompass locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Beijing and Shenzhen in China.

Pfizer and XtalPi’s previous work together has included collaborating in crystal structure prediction and screening—using computer models to determine the potential molecular stability of an organic compound—followed by a 2018 agreement to develop an artificial-intelligence-powered platform to model small-molecule drugs.

The two companies are now fine-tuning this small-molecule work by “developing more accurate predictive models to Pfizer's proprietary chemical space, with the aim of further empowering small molecule drug discovery and development across a broader range of research applications,” XtalPi explained.

This involves XtalPi deploying its XFEP AI-driven platform for Pfizer’s drug discovery efforts. XtalPi is touting the platform as being able to support Pfizer’s scientists “across diverse drug design and development scenarios.”

“Pfizer's leadership in pharmaceutical innovation and their deep scientific expertise have been invaluable in shaping the evolution of our AI-driven platform,” XtalPi CEO Jian Ma, Ph.D., said in the release.

“This collaboration demonstrates the transformative potential of XtalPi's computational platform combining physics-based insights with advanced AI technology, and propels us to develop even more powerful predictive tools,” the CEO added. “Together, we are building up a new platform for drug discovery, potentially unlocking possibilities that were once out of reach and accelerating the delivery of life-changing therapies for patients worldwide.”

The release didn’t divulge the financial details of the latest Pfizer add-on pact.

XtalPi has accrued a number of Big Pharma partners over the years, including Eli Lilly, which struck a $250 million deal in 2023 to use XtalPi’s tech to identify potential drug candidates that Lilly will then usher through the clinical and commercial development processes.

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical arm also turned to XtalPi’s automated tech to identify potential therapeutic candidates for a target that will be decided by Janssen.