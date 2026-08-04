Pathos AI pads pipeline with $2.2B Alphamab deal, AstraZeneca pact

Pathos AI has agreed to pay $125 million for a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) from Alphamab Oncology, while adding another Big Pharma partner in the form of AstraZeneca.

The deal with Alphamab centers on JSKN016, a TROP2/HER3 ADC that the Chinese biopharma has already advanced into phase 3 studies. Pathos said it had identified JSKN016 as a suitable addition to its pipeline via its AI-driven decision platform, Foundry.

The New York-based company describes Foundry as “thousands of AI agents working in parallel, powered by Pathos’ proprietary AI models, to analyze biological, clinical and real-world data at scale.”

“JSKN016 is a next-generation bispecific ADC with the potential to address significant unmet need across a range of solid tumors, and we are excited to advance it in partnership with Alphamab,” Pathos CEO Iker Huerga explained in an August 4 release.

“This program was identified through Foundry, the same platform that continues to guide portfolio decisions across our clinical pipeline. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to bringing differentiated therapies to patients,” Huerga added.

As well as the $125 million in upfront cash for the license to JSKN016 outside of Greater China, Pathos committed to pay up to $2.09 billion in milestones, as well as tiered royalties should JSKN016 make it to market.

Alphamab—which markets the injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor Enweida and the HER2 bispecific anbenitamab in China—is already evaluating a JSKN016 intravenous infusion in a phase 3 study in triple-negative breast cancer, while phase 1 studies of a subcutaneous formulation are also underway.

Pathos added a second therapy to its pipeline this morning via a separate deal with AstraZeneca. The two companies will work together on AZD4241, AstraZeneca’s preclinical proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC) for patients with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

Pathos didn’t offer any financial details in its release, but said the U.S. company would assume responsibility for taking the therapy into the clinic.

Explaining the thinking behind the AstraZeneca deal, Huerga said the “bottleneck in oncology is not finding molecules”, but instead “proving they work in the right patients.”

“Foundry’s job is to design the trial that proves it—matching this drug to the patients whose biology demands it,” the CEO added.

Both AZD4241 and JSKN016 will join a Pathos pipeline that already includes pocenbrodib, a CBP/p300 inhibitor program licensed from Novo Nordisk in 2023, which is being aimed at prostate cancer and multiple myeloma. There’s also DO-2, a MET kinase inhibitor for patients with MET-altered cancers that Pathos secured as part of its majority stake in Belgium’s DeuterOncology.

Pathos’ website also lists P-500, a brain-penetrant PRMT5 inhibitor licensed from Prelude Therapeutics in 2024. The company’s most recent fundraise was a $365 million series D back in May 2025, which came seven months after a $62 million series C.