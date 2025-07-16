Biotech

Otsuka inks $613M deal for Swedish biotech's autoimmune antibodies

By Gabrielle Masson Jul 16, 2025 1:37pm
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Licensing deals Cantargia biotech deals

Otsuka Pharmaceutical is putting down $33 million cash for a Swedish biotech’s IL1RAP antibodies designed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The Japanese pharma is also offering the biotech Cantargia the chance to make up to $580 million in biobucks as well as to receive payments from potential global sales, according to a July 15 release. 

In exchange, Otsuka gets global development and commercialization rights to Cantargia’s immunology program, dubbed CAN10. The antibody is designed to inhibit IL1RAP, a member of the IL-1 family.

Cantargia’s asset is currently being tested in a phase 1 trial for hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin condition that causes the formation of small, painful lumps. The Stockholm-based biotech is also exploring the candidate in systemic sclerosis. 

The deal also gives Otsuka a “backup antibody,” or a preclinical IL1RAP-targeting antibody that’s similar to CAN10, according to the release. 

The Japanese drugmaker will also gain exclusive first rights to negotiation for any other next-gen IL1RAP antibodies Cantargia develops in a two-year time frame.

Cantargia touts an IL1RAP-based antibody platform designed to help quickly create new therapies across a variety of indications, according to the biotech. The company’s most advanced asset, known as nadunolimab or CAN04, is a midstage IL1RAP antibody being studied in combination with chemotherapy for various cancers.

Since the deal was announced, Cantargia’s stock has risen more than 200% to $3.90 per share on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

Related

Otsuka pens $670M pact to point Harbour's preclinical T-cell engager toward autoimmune disease

As for Otsuka, the pharma is expanding its autoimmune R&D pipeline, Makoto Inoue, president and representative director for the company, said in the release.

Just last month, Otsuka inked a deal worth more than $600 million in biobucks for ex-China rights to Harbour BioMed’s preclinical bispecific candidate. The pharma plans to use the T-cell engager to tackle certain autoimmune conditions.

The Japanese company is also using the antibody-drug conjugate and small-molecule platforms of its Visterra and Jnana Therapeutics subsidiaries, respectively, to expand further into the autoimmune space, Inoue said in the release.   

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Licensing deals Cantargia biotech deals autoimmune disease antibodies immunology Otsuka Sweden Deals Biotech