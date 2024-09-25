Orion to use Aitia’s ‘digital twins’ to identity potential new cancer drugs

Finnish biotech Orion has spied potential in Aitia’s “digital twin” tech to develop new cancer drugs.

“Digital twins” refer to simulations that help drug developers and others understand how a theoretical situation might play out in the real world. Aitia’s so-called Gemini Digital Twins leverage multi-omic patient data, plus AI and simulations, to help identify potential new molecules and the patient groups most likely to benefit from them.

“By creating highly accurate and predictive models of disease, we can uncover previously hidden mechanisms and pathways, accelerating the discovery of new, more effective medicines,” Aitia’s CEO and co-founder, Colin Hill, said in a Sept. 25 release.

Today’s deal will see Orion input its clinical data into Aitia’s AI-powered twins program to develop candidates for a range of oncology indications.

Orion will have an exclusive option to license the resulting drugs, with Aitia in line for upfront and milestone payments potentially totaling over $10 million per target as well as possible single-digit tiered royalties.

Orion isn’t the first drug developer to spot potential in digital twins. Last year, Canadian computational imaging company Altis Labs unveiled an international project that included drug giants AstraZeneca and Bayer to advance the use of digital twins in clinical trials. Outside of drug development, digital twins are sometimes used to map out drug manufacturing procedures.

Outi Vaarala, Orion’s SVP, Innovative Medicines and Research & Development, said the new collaboration with Aitia “gives us an opportunity to push the boundaries of what's possible.”

“By leveraging their cutting-edge technology, we aim to unlock deeper insights into the complex biology of cancer, ultimately accelerating the development of novel therapies that could significantly improve patient outcomes,” Vaarala said in a Sept. 25 release.

Aitia already has a list of partners that includes the CRO Charles River Laboratories and the pharma group Servier.

Orion signed a high-profile deal in the summer when long-time partner Merk & Co. put more than $1.6 billion biobucks on the table for cancer candidates targeting CYP11A1, an enzyme important in steroid production.