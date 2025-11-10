Ohio positions itself as a national leader in life sciences innovation

As the life sciences industry experiences a surge in U.S. biomanufacturing investment, Ohio is making strategic moves to become a key player in the sector.



Josh Hoffman, director of healthcare at JobsOhio, said during an interview at Fierce Biotech Week that the state’s privately funded economic development organization is focused on building a robust innovation ecosystem. “We’re transitioning from early indicators like talent development and research into commercialization,” Hoffman said.



In 2020, JobsOhio invested more than $300 million to establish innovation districts in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. These hubs, aligned with top universities and healthcare institutions, form the Ohio Discovery Corridor — a region designed to foster collaboration and accelerate life sciences breakthroughs.



Ohio’s recent $30 million investment in biomanufacturing training aims to upskill its workforce, traditionally rooted in automotive and advanced manufacturing, for the growing demands of life sciences production. Hoffman emphasized the importance of supporting both innovation and manufacturing to capture long-term industry growth.



Major pharmaceutical companies have already taken notice. Amgen committed to creating 750 jobs in central Ohio, while Hikma and National Resilience have announced significant expansions across the state.



Hoffman said Ohio’s strength lies in its combination of world-class research institutions — including Cleveland Clinic, Ohio State University and Nationwide Children’s Hospital — and the accessibility of a Midwest business environment.



“The Ohio Discovery Corridor is lined with innovative companies and healthcare organizations making breakthrough discoveries every day,” Hoffman said. “We have the talent, business environment and manufacturing supply chain to compete with the leading states in biotechnology. We’re building the future of medicine here in Ohio.”



He urged industry leaders to engage with policymakers to ensure continued support for life sciences. “They understand the importance of high-paying jobs and a resilient economy,” Hoffman said. “This industry delivers both.”