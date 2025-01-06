Oculis' peptidomimetic helps protect eyes from optic nerve inflammation in phase 2

Oculis’ peptidomimetic small molecule has been shown to help protect the eyes of patients with inflammation of the optic nerve in a phase 2 study.

The ACUITY trial in France analyzed 33 patients who had started to lose their vision as a result of unilateral acute optic neuritis with a demyelinating origin. These individuals received either a 2-mg/kg/day or a 3-mg/kg/day dose of the drug, dubbed OCS-05, or placebo intravenously once-daily for five days alongside steroid treatment.

The trial hit its primary, heart-safety-based endpoint by demonstrating that patients receiving OCS-05 were no more likely to have a high electrocardiogram measurement than the placebo cohort at Day 15, Oculis said in a Jan. 6 release.

There were no drug-related serious adverse events, with the most common adverse events in the OCS-05 cohorts being headache and acne, which affected two patients each.

When it came to the secondary, efficacy-based endpoints, imaging showed that when compared to placebo, the 3-mg/kg/day dose was linked to a 43% improvement in the thickness of one part of the retina, called the ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer, and a 28% improvement in thickness of another, known as the retinal nerve fiber layer, at Month 3.

A visual acuity test showed an 18-letter improvement by Month 3 with a 15-letter improvement retained by Month 6 compared to placebo, Oculis added.

There are no therapies approved specifically for acute optic neuritis, a rare condition of acute inflammation of the optic nerve that tends to affect young adults and can involve retinal thinning leading to permanent reduction in vision loss. While steroids are used to treat inflammation and aid recovery, they can’t offer the neuroprotection needed to prevent loss of vision, Oculis pointed out in the release.

The neuroprotective potential of OCS-05 means the Swiss biotech is already considering turning the therapy toward other neuro-ophthalmic conditions such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

“These positive safety and efficacy results from ACUITY represent a significant milestone in bringing the first potential neuroprotective treatment in ophthalmology to patients,” Oculis CEO Riad Sherif, M.D., said. “The improvement in vision is especially encouraging, and the consistent improvement in retinal structure highlights the therapeutic potential of OCS-05 across multiple ophthalmic and neurological conditions.”

“We are excited to further advance OCS-05’s development in acute optic neuritis, while actively exploring its potential in additional neuro-ophthalmic indications with the aim to deliver a first-in-class neuroprotective treatment option to patients,” Sherif added.

With up to $110 million to play with, Oculis said it is off to a “strong start in 2025” and has its sights set on launching a U.S. trial of OCS-05. The company’s pipeline also includes the likes of OCS-01, a high-concentration dexamethasone eye drop that is currently undergoing a phase 3 trial in diabetic macular edema.